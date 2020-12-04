1/1
Clifford O. Gass
Clifford O. Gass, 66, of Jackson Township passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Born Nov. 9, 1954, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Shirley Blackstone Gassand the late Clifford L. Gass.

Cliff had a personality of gold; no matter who you were, if he came into your life, you automatically liked him. He loved to hunt. He also enjoyed softball.

Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his family. Cliff will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

In addition to his mother, Shirley, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 45 years, Vicky L. Rice Gass, whom he married on Aug. 23, 1975; his children, Michael A. (Stacy) Gass of Jackson Township, and Emily Knochel (Josh Haynie) of Evans City; his grandchildren, Lily and Graycee Knochel, Aiden and Christian Gass, and Nathan, Erica and Jeremy Nativio; his sisters, Tamey (Kevin) Willis, Lou Ann (Bob) Barbish, Sherry Walker, Debbie Cahall, Marcia McClean, Cindy Warner and Ronnie Hufnagel; his brothers, Terry (Linda) Gass and Scott (Megan) Gass; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter (Audrey) Rice of Evans City; and his brothers-in-law, Craig and Eric Rice.

GASS - Services for Clifford O. Gass, who died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, will be held privately by the family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 4, 2020.
