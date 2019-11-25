Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Raymond "Ray" Greenert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clifford Raymond "Ray" Greenert, 76, of Butler, passed away with his wife by his side, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, while under the care of the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot.

Born Nov. 30, 1942, in Butler, he was the son of the late Clifford Greenert and Ethel Elenor Sweeney Greenert.

Ray was a 1960 graduate of Butler High School.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1972 and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was employed by Armco Steel for 32 years and most recently worked in the forge shop until his retirement in 1998.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora and helped to build the legion's picnic shelter.

Ray was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and was a former Steelers season ticket holder.

He was inducted into the Butler County bowling Hall of Fame on Oct. 13, 2017.

He and his wife loved to travel all over the United States and Europe with friends.

Ray had a deep love for his family and adored his three grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Ray leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 42 years, Sandra Christy Greenert, whom he married on May 13, 1977; his children, Melissa Vettori and her husband, David, of Saxonburg, and James Rice and his wife, Rhonda, of Butler; his grandchildren, Megan Elizabeth Vettori, Kendall Rae Vettori, and Rocco James Rice; his sisters, Betty Jo Smith of Butler, Shirley Bishop of Butler, and Nancy Wagner and her husband, Richard, of Cabot; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

GREENERT - Friends of Clifford Raymond "Ray" Greenert, who died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Tara Lynn of Grace @ Calvary Lutheran Church officiating.

Ray will be laid to rest with military honors at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.

The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to Amedisys Home Health Care, Butler Dialysis and the staff of the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot.

The family suggests that donations be made in Ray's honor to the , 2403 Sidney St., Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA, 15203.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







Clifford Raymond "Ray" Greenert, 76, of Butler, passed away with his wife by his side, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, while under the care of the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot.Born Nov. 30, 1942, in Butler, he was the son of the late Clifford Greenert and Ethel Elenor Sweeney Greenert.Ray was a 1960 graduate of Butler High School.He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1972 and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War.He was employed by Armco Steel for 32 years and most recently worked in the forge shop until his retirement in 1998.He was a member of the American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora and helped to build the legion's picnic shelter.Ray was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and was a former Steelers season ticket holder.He was inducted into the Butler County bowling Hall of Fame on Oct. 13, 2017.He and his wife loved to travel all over the United States and Europe with friends.Ray had a deep love for his family and adored his three grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.Ray leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 42 years, Sandra Christy Greenert, whom he married on May 13, 1977; his children, Melissa Vettori and her husband, David, of Saxonburg, and James Rice and his wife, Rhonda, of Butler; his grandchildren, Megan Elizabeth Vettori, Kendall Rae Vettori, and Rocco James Rice; his sisters, Betty Jo Smith of Butler, Shirley Bishop of Butler, and Nancy Wagner and her husband, Richard, of Cabot; and his numerous nieces and nephews.GREENERT - Friends of Clifford Raymond "Ray" Greenert, who died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Tara Lynn of Grace @ Calvary Lutheran Church officiating.Ray will be laid to rest with military honors at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to Amedisys Home Health Care, Butler Dialysis and the staff of the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot.The family suggests that donations be made in Ray's honor to the , 2403 Sidney St., Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA, 15203.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.