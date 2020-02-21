Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton R. "Dick" Vose. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clinton R. "Dick" Vose, 84, of Connoquenessing Township, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

Born April 20, 1935, in Foxburg, he was the son of the late Osmar and Mildred Phillips Vose.

He is survived by his companion with whom he made his home, Bonnie Marburger, and her family.

Dick was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prospect.

He belonged to three dance clubs in Butler, New Castle and Slippery Rock, and was known as a "Twist Champion."

His favorite pastime was going to Benezette, Pa., to enjoy viewing the elk.

Dick loved traveling, and journeying to the West was his favorite trip.

VOSE - A memorial service in celebration of the life of Clinton R. "Dick" Vose, who died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Main St., Connoquenessing, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at



Clinton R. "Dick" Vose, 84, of Connoquenessing Township, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.Born April 20, 1935, in Foxburg, he was the son of the late Osmar and Mildred Phillips Vose.He is survived by his companion with whom he made his home, Bonnie Marburger, and her family.Dick was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prospect.He belonged to three dance clubs in Butler, New Castle and Slippery Rock, and was known as a "Twist Champion."His favorite pastime was going to Benezette, Pa., to enjoy viewing the elk.Dick loved traveling, and journeying to the West was his favorite trip.VOSE - A memorial service in celebration of the life of Clinton R. "Dick" Vose, who died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Main St., Connoquenessing, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close