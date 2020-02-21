Clinton R. "Dick" Vose, 84, of Connoquenessing Township, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Born April 20, 1935, in Foxburg, he was the son of the late Osmar and Mildred Phillips Vose.
He is survived by his companion with whom he made his home, Bonnie Marburger, and her family.
Dick was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prospect.
He belonged to three dance clubs in Butler, New Castle and Slippery Rock, and was known as a "Twist Champion."
His favorite pastime was going to Benezette, Pa., to enjoy viewing the elk.
Dick loved traveling, and journeying to the West was his favorite trip.
VOSE - A memorial service in celebration of the life of Clinton R. "Dick" Vose, who died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Main St., Connoquenessing, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 21, 2020