Clyde D. Rice, 90, of Butler passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, while under the care of the Grove City Medical Center.

Born Dec. 5, 1929, in Lancaster Township, he was the son of the late Earl Rice and Hazel Elizabeth Deemer Rice.

Clyde proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved gardening, fishing, hunting and playing horseshoes. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to LIFE Butler County, Butler Memorial Hospital and the staff of Grove City Medical Center, for the care they provided to Clyde.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 66 years, Gloria M. Anschuetz Rice; his children, Hazel Louis (Ron) Hans of Butler, Deborah Lynn (John) Stenzel of Zelienople and Richard Clyde (Debra) Rice of Harmony; his grandchildren, Bonnie (John) Kummer, Dwaine Hans and Kevin Rice; his great-grandchildren, Veronica Kummer, Kyle Kummer, Savannah Kummer and Jasmine Hans; and his great-great-grandchildren, Aiden Dorcy and Carson Kummer.

In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by two sisters.

RICE - Friends of Clyde D. Rice, who died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Clyde will be laid to rest with military honors at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.

