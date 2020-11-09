Clyde L. Hilliard, 94, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Oct. 29, 1926 in Butler, he was the son of the late Carl L. Hilliard and Elizabeth A. (Ellenberger) Hilliard.
He worked for the Butler Township Road Department for 18 years where he retired in 1991. Previous to that, he worked for Kelly Chevrolet for 23 years.
Clyde was a Veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II, European Theater of Operations. He was a member of the Joseph T. Black Post 249 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Clyde loved working on cars.
Clyde is survived by two sons, Terry L. Hilliard of Butler, and Carl L. Hilliard of Butler; one grandson, Adam L. Hilliard; two sisters, Elizabeth (Eddie) Butler of Butler; his twin sister, Pearl (Donald) Park of Meridian; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. Hilliard, whom he married in February, 1958 and who passed away on June 7, 1997; his four sisters, Lois Kearns, Jean Morrison, Grace Fend and Edna Tynan.
Hilliard - Friends of Clyde L. Hilliard, who died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson - Miller Funeral Home, 124 East North St. Butler, with Pastor Steve Franklin, officiating.
A private burial will be in the Butler County Memorial Park.
