Clyde L. Maser, 65, of Butler peacefully passed away on Sunday with his family by his side at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
Born June 14, 1954, in Butler, he was the son of the late Herman and Lois Walls Maser.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Prospect.
Clyde was employed for 26 years at the former Magnetics in East Butler. After it closed, he worked as a laborer at AK Steel Corp. in Butler.
He enjoyed the outdoors, where he loved hunting and fishing, especially fishing local lakes on his new boat.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years this Tuesday, Jane Martin Maser, whom he married Sept. 3, 1988; his son, Trevor (Brittany) Maser, and his grandson, Brooks, who are stationed with the U.S. Army in Colorado Springs, Colo.; his siblings Larry (Cathy) Maser of Butler, and Irene Maser of Prospect; a number of nieces and nephews; and a son, Eric (Brandi) Maser and his granddaughter, Lily, of Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his baby granddaughter, Scarlet.
MASER - Visitation for Clyde L. Maser, who died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with his pastor, the Rev. Steve Cort from the Presbyterian Church of Prospect officiating.
Interment will be at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Prospect, 115 Church St., Prospect, PA 16052.
For more information or to leave an online tribute, go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019