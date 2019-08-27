Guest Book View Sign Service Information Edward L Raisley Funeral Home 387 Main St. Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2442 Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde L. Maser, 65, of Butler peacefully passed away on Sunday with his family by his side at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.

Born June 14, 1954, in Butler, he was the son of the late Herman and Lois Walls Maser.

He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Prospect.

Clyde was employed for 26 years at the former Magnetics in East Butler. After it closed, he worked as a laborer at AK Steel Corp. in Butler.

He enjoyed the outdoors, where he loved hunting and fishing, especially fishing local lakes on his new boat.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years this Tuesday, Jane Martin Maser, whom he married Sept. 3, 1988; his son, Trevor (Brittany) Maser, and his grandson, Brooks, who are stationed with the U.S. Army in Colorado Springs, Colo.; his siblings Larry (Cathy) Maser of Butler, and Irene Maser of Prospect; a number of nieces and nephews; and a son, Eric (Brandi) Maser and his granddaughter, Lily, of Butler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his baby granddaughter, Scarlet.

MASER - Visitation for Clyde L. Maser, who died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with his pastor, the Rev. Steve Cort from the Presbyterian Church of Prospect officiating.

Interment will be at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Prospect, 115 Church St., Prospect, PA 16052.

For more information or to leave an online tribute, go to



Clyde L. Maser, 65, of Butler peacefully passed away on Sunday with his family by his side at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.Born June 14, 1954, in Butler, he was the son of the late Herman and Lois Walls Maser.He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Prospect.Clyde was employed for 26 years at the former Magnetics in East Butler. After it closed, he worked as a laborer at AK Steel Corp. in Butler.He enjoyed the outdoors, where he loved hunting and fishing, especially fishing local lakes on his new boat.He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years this Tuesday, Jane Martin Maser, whom he married Sept. 3, 1988; his son, Trevor (Brittany) Maser, and his grandson, Brooks, who are stationed with the U.S. Army in Colorado Springs, Colo.; his siblings Larry (Cathy) Maser of Butler, and Irene Maser of Prospect; a number of nieces and nephews; and a son, Eric (Brandi) Maser and his granddaughter, Lily, of Butler.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his baby granddaughter, Scarlet.MASER - Visitation for Clyde L. Maser, who died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with his pastor, the Rev. Steve Cort from the Presbyterian Church of Prospect officiating.Interment will be at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Prospect, 115 Church St., Prospect, PA 16052.For more information or to leave an online tribute, go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close