Clyde Lenley "Nails" English, 79, of Cranberry Township, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born Oct. 21, 1940, in Franklin Park, he was the son of the late Clare Lenley English and Viola Sarver English.
Clyde proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of St. John's Church in Cranberry Township.
He had several occupations including paperboy, mechanic, truck driver and welder.
Clyde married Norma Walker in 1969. He partnered with his childhood friend to open a beer distributor located on Freedom Road in Cranberry Township, from which he retired 30 years later. He became bored and drove a school bus until he finally retired for good.
Clyde had an "exciting life" as a stock car driver, hunter, fisherman, skier, traveler, and was a fantastic husband for over 50 years. He was also a Mason and 50-year member of the North Hills Lodge 716 F&AM, as well as being a conservative, and most importantly, a Christian.
Clyde is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Norma Walker English; his sister, Sylvia Harris; his brother, James English; 17 nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count.
Rest in peace in the arms of Jesus.
ENGLISH - The family of Clyde Lenley "Nails" English, who died Friday, June 5, 2020, will receive friends for visitation from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, with a funeral service to follow at 7:30 p.m. at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township, with Pastor Roxy Costanza officiating.
The family welcomes flowers or requests that donations be made to St. John's Church, 1001 Freedom Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.