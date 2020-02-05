Clyde R. Greenawalt III, 53, of Sligo, Pa. passed away surrounded by his loving family at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
He was born Aug. 7, 1966, in Clarion, Pa., and was the son of the late Clyde R. Jr. and Helen C. Slaugenhaupt Greenawalt.
Clyde was an outdoor enthusiast, who greatly loved hunting and fishing.
He worked as a carpet installer for Beatty's Furniture for several years, as well as several modular home manufacturers in the Clarion area. He later went to taxidermy school, before becoming disabled.
He is survived by his two sons, Tyler and Chad Greenawalt of Sligo; his wife and friend, Melissa Greenawalt of Sligo; two sisters, Kellie Lynn (Christopher) Troese of Maryland, and Stephanie Kaye (Ernest) Meekins of Knox; one brother, Brock Allen Greenawalt of Wylie, Texas; a special nephew, Christopher Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Greenawalt.
GREENAWALT - Friends of Clyde R. Greenawalt III, who died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.
The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Ron Hunsberger officiating.
Interment will take place in Callensburg Cemetery.
To view or to send condolences or sympathy cards, please visit buzardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020