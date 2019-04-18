Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cody Eugene Clem. View Sign

Cody Eugene Clem, 23, of Scott Township, New Castle, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning in Tionesta.

Born April 24, 1995, in New Castle, he was the son of Randy E. and Beth A. (Crawford) Clem, who reside in New Castle.

Cody was a 2013 graduate of Laurel High School.

He was employed with Blair Strip Steel and had also worked at Brown's Lawnscape and More, LLC.

Cody loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and kayaking. He was a member of the Kellettville Sportsmans Club and the Western Pennsylvania Cornhole Association.

More than anything, Cody enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog, Gunner.

He attended Eastbrook Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Brandi Clem of New Castle and her fiancé, Tom Weller, of Ellwood City, and his twin sister, Courtney Clem of New Castle and her significant other, Jimmy Guiste, also of New Castle; his maternal grandmother, Louise Crawford of West Sunbury; his paternal grandmother, Sylvia Clem of New Castle; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Donald Crawford; and his paternal grandfather, Kenneth Clem.

CLEM - Visitation for Cody Eugene Clem, who died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday at R. Cunningham Funeral Home and Crematory, 2429 Wilmington Road, New Castle.

A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Jason Schepp officiating.

Burial will be in Briar Hill Cemetery.

