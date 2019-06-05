Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Community Alliance Church 800 Mercer Road Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cole Joseph Wilson, 18, of Butler passed away on Sunday as a result of a vehicle accident.

He was born Sept. 28, 2000, in Butler, and was the son of the late Scott B. Wilson and Tracy Adomaitis Wilson.

Cole attended Portersville Christian School, where he graduated June 1, 2019.

He was a member of the tech crew for Penn Christian Fine Arts and performed in his first musical this spring. Cole was the captain of the archery team at Penn Christian. He was also in the National Honor Society.

Cole was one of Mrs. Picerno's Peeps. He attended Crosswinds Alliance and assisted in running the sound board for the church.

Cole, Carter and Kenzee made some great memories at Fortune Star Buffet. He and his mom had an unbreakable bond. He was her rock for 18 years. Cole and Carter were more than brothers - completely inseparable best friends.

Cole had a passion for Christ and he lived to love.

He was to attend Penn State at Altoona in the fall for electromechanical engineering technologies. Instead, Cole took the fast-track to Glory. His final contribution in this life was as an organ donor.

Cole is survived by his Mom, Tracy Adomaitis Wilson; one sister, Kenzee Wilson; one brother, Carter Boyle; his stepdad, David Boyle; three uncles, Kirk Wilson, Mark (Lisa) Adomaitis and Sean (Melissa) Adomaitis; three aunts, Teri (Fred) Bottles, Angela (Paul) Bianchi, and Wendy (Darryl) Rosenbauer; Grandma Sandi Wilson, Pap Charles Adomaitis, Grandma Darlene (Pete) Geibel;

He is also survived by his cousins, Damien (Elena), Gabby (Jamie), Dominic, Nathan, Savannah, Kayla, Ana Marie, Josh, Markie, Anthony, Nicole, Rylie, Bastian, Violet and Baby Rosenbauer; three stepsisters, Savannah, Haley and Timara Boyle; and numerous extended family and friends.

Cole will be greatly missed by the archery team and the Penn Christian Class of 2019.

He was preceded in death by his Dad, Scott B. Wilson, Grandma Joyce Adomaitis, Pa-Paw Gene Wilson, Great-Grandma Gloria Brunner, Papa Walt Hoover, and Great-Grandma Jean Hoover.

WILSON - Friends of Cole Joseph Wilson, who died Sunday, June 2, 2019, will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at the Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler, with Pastor John McCready officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to further Carter's Christian Education, c/o Tracy Wilson and David Boyle, 141 Stein Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at



