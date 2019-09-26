Colin D. Clark, 23, of Hilliards, formerly of Butler passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital.
Colin was born Jan. 31, 1996, in Grove City. He was the son of Steve Clark and Diane M. Mershimer Clark.
Colin was a 2014 graduate of Moniteau High School and a member of Local Union 449 Steamfitters. He was employed by Renick Brothers Mechanical Contractors of Slippery Rock.
Colin is survived by his mother, Diane Clark of Butler; his father, Steve (Linda) Clark of Butler; his sister, Mariah Clark of Butler; his girlfriend, Regan Stalker of Hilliards; his maternal grandmother, Carol (Ronnie) Scott of Butler; his maternal grandfather, Gilbert DeWayne Mershimer of Harrisville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Colin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert E. and Blanche Clark.
CLARK - The family of Colin D. Clark, who died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Private funeral services will be held Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Thomas Pesci officiating.
Burial will be in the Slippery Rock Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the family, or to CORE, as he was an organ donor.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019