Colleen Fabry

Colleen Winger Fabry, 64, of Harrisville, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home following an eight-year illness.
She was the daughter of William and Helen Winger of Grove City.
Colleen graduated from Grove City High School in 1974.
Following high school, she worked at Buyer's Fair, Perkins, Zingones, and as a dental assistant for Dr. Thomas Lah in Grove City.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bob.
In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her son, Willie.
Also supporting Colleen in her eight-year illness are her sisters, Billie (Ron) Johnston of Sweetwater, Texas, and Stacey (Clyde) Saletta of Cary, N.C.
Colleen enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, riding her Harley, golfing and deer hunting.
Colleen loved to unwind by catching rays near any body of water. She is especially remembered for her unique beautiful smile and laugh.
The family would like to thank Rodgers Dairy Queen in Butler, and Hughes Penn Gold Ice Cream, for an unlimited supply of cakes and desserts.
Many thanks to the VNA Hospice for their unending support, the CRI staff, and friends and family, who gave amazing care throughout the past three years.
FABRY - Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date for Colleen Winger Fabry, who died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by Cunningham Funeral Home, Grove City.
Those who wish to remember Colleen in a special way may make gifts in her memory to The VNA of Venango Foundation, Attn: Hospice Program, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323.
.