Colleen R. Blystone, 81, of Mars, formerly of Pine Township passed away on Wednesday at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born March 1, 1938, in Deer Creek, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Elinor Hunter Bonin.
Colleen worked in the cafeteria at Pine-Richland Middle School.
Surviving are two sons, Robert C. (Kellie) Blystone of Cranberry Township, and Timothy M. Blystone of Beaver County; her grandchildren, Robert C. (Marilyn) Blystone Jr., Zachary Blystone and Meagan (Sean) Worch; and her great-grandchildren, Summer Rose and Robert C. III.
Also surviving are two brothers, Chester (Marlene) Bonin of Spring Hill, Fla., and Donald (Donna) Bonin of Gibsonia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bud" Blystone, whom she married on June 22, 1957.
BLYSTONE - Friends of Colleen R. Blystone, who died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will follow at 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Lawther officiating.
Burial will be in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Cheswick.
Memorials may be made to the Butler County Blind Association, 322 N. Cedar St., Butler, PA 16001.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 9, 2019