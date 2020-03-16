Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie L. Boyer. View Sign Service Information William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 (724)-637-2320 Send Flowers Obituary

Connie L. Boyer, 51, of Grove City, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at AHN Grove City Hospital after an illness.

Connie was born on Sept. 1, 1968, in Butler and was a daughter of the late Robert William Boyer and Helen Louise Campbell Boyer.

Connie graduated from Slippery Rock High School, the class of 1986.

She was employed at OPM, and later worked at USIS in Grove City.

Connie enjoyed drag racing, crafts, traveling, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Connie is survived by her companion of 19 years, Jamie Altman, of Grove City; her mother, Helen Louise Campbell Boyer, of Prospect; two sisters, Christine L. Humphrey, of New Wilmington and Beverly McCall (Michael), of Prospect; two brothers, William E. Boyer, of West Sunbury, and John (Michelle) Boyer, of Parker; Connie is also survived by four nieces; two nephews; one great-niece; one great-nephew; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Patty Altman, of Hilliards; and sister-in-law, Jennifer (Heath) McGowan, of West Sunbury.

Connie was preceded in death by her father.

BOYER - Family and friends of Connie L. Boyer, who died Friday, March 13, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

Services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Bob Edmundson of Concord Presbyterian Church officiating.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library - The Dollywood Foundation, 111 Dollywood Lane Pigeon Forge, Tenn., 37863.

If desired, online condolences can be sent to



