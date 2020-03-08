Connie L. Kennedy, 50, of Slippery Rock, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Born in 1970, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Judy (Walker) Lambing.
Connie was known to be a loving and devoted mother. She attended Seneca Valley High School and Butler Beauty School.
She worked in customer service most recently, and before that as a bartender for numerous years.
Connie enjoyed cards, games and especially casinos.
Above all else, Connie loved spending time with her family.
She was the wife of Stephen Kennedy; the mother of Malia and Tanner Kennedy; and the sister to Amy Kostecky and three half siblings.
KENNEDY - A memorial gathering for Connie L. Kennedy, who died Sunday, March 1, 2020, will take place from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Crossroads Baptist Church, 302 Harmony Road, Slippery Rock.
A memorial service and luncheon will immediately follow with Pastor Jeffrey S. Lynn officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020