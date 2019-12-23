Connie L. Pastva, 65, of Butler, formerly of Hampton Township, passed away on Thursday evening, Dec. 19, 2019, at Paramount Senior Living.
Born March 2, 1954, in Mars, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Betty Byers Vogel.
Connie had been a health and physical education teacher for Mars Area High School.
She was a member of Glade Run Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed dancing, golfing and all cars, especially Corvettes and Mustangs. She also had been in a ski group.
Surviving are two daughters, Ashley (Chris) Yaklich of Butler and Amber Pastva (fiancé William Koerner) of Seven Fields; her grandchildren, Avery and Madelynn; a sister, Carol (Jerry) Healy of Stanton, Calif.; and a brother, Larry (Margaret) Vogel of Frederick, Md.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Pastva, who passed away on Oct. 10, 1996.
PASTVA - Friends of Connie L. Pastva, who died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Stephen Gutridge, pastor of Glade Run Presbyterian Church officiating.
Burial will be in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
Memorials may be made to the .
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 23, 2019