Connie M. Birckbichler, 67, of Butler passed away on Monday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Aug. 27, 1951, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Brice Hetrick and Alberta (Grossman) Hetrick.
Connie enjoyed camping, casinos and bowling. Her most cherished time spent was taking care of her grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart.
She was a graduate of Butler High School.
Connie is survived by her loving spouse of 49 years, Karl "Sam" Birckbichler, whom she married Jan. 16, 1971; her son, Brian, and his wife, Brandie Birckbichler, of Butler; her daughter, Melissa, and her husband, David Cunningham, of East Butler; two grandsons, Matthew Cunningham and Luke Cunningham; one granddaughter, Breanna Birckbichler; and a sister, Doretha Johns of Butler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Gary Hetrick, Richard Hetrick and Leroy Hetrick; and one sister, Nancy Birckbichler.
BIRCKBICHLER - Friends of Connie M. Birckbichler, who died Monday, July 8, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Burial will take place in Crestview Cemetery, Grove City.
Memorial contributions may be made in Connie's memory to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or the , 112 Washington Place, Ste. 15E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 9, 2019