Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Vicario. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Connie Karenbauer Vicario passed away May 18 after a very short illness at the Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Bel Air, Md.

She was born Dec. 1, 1960.

She was the wife of Mark Vicario; mother of Ryan Schramm; and daughter of Carol (Sis Schiebel) Stepp and the late Donald Karenbauer.

She graduated from Butler Senior High School.

Connie had worked in admissions of Butler Hospital, Kings Restaurant for 14 years, and later Dollar General.

She was a very caring and loving person and would help anyone out if she could.

Connie had lived in Herman until her marriage on July 4, 1999, and then moved to Airville, Pa.

She had a very strong passion for fostering dogs and cats.

She is survived by her husband, Mark; her son, Ryan Schramm, (Tonya); her mother, Sis Schiebel Stepp; her grandchildren, Lindsey and Lillith Schramm, whom she loved dearly; her in-laws, Larry and Charlene Vicario; many nieces, aunts and uncles and cousins; and all her fur babies.

She was preceded in death by her father; a son, Jason, who died at birth in 1985; her brother, Kenny, who died in 2004; and her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

VICARIO - As per her wishes, there will be no viewing or service for Connie Karenbauer Vicario, who died Saturday, May 18, 2019.

There will be a celebration of Connie's life at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the home of her in-laws at 104 Green Hill Drive, Bon Aire, Butler.



Published in Butler Eagle on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close