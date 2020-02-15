Constance A. Homza, 88, of Cranberry Township passed away after a brief illness Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Born Nov. 28, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Bartell) Fazio.
She enjoyed many community clubs and church activities.
She was the wife of Joseph W. Homza; loving mother of the late Edward C. Mock (Patricia) and Gary J. Homza (Janet); proud grandmother of Holly Irvin, Christopher Mock, Brian Mock, Casandra Miller, Victoria Homza and James Homza; and Grandma Great to many great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends.
HOMZA - In accordance with her wishes, no viewing will be held for Constance A. Homza, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ferdinand Parish, Cranberry Township. Everyone is asked to meet at church to celebrate Connie's Mass.
Private interment will take place at North Side Catholic Cemetery.
Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020