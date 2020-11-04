Constance Ann "Connie" Bowser, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, surrounded by her daughters.



She was born Oct. 30, 1942. She was the daughter of Mabel Dunmyre Chowning and William Paul Chowning.



Connie practiced nursing for more than 30 years. However, she considered being the mother of her three daughters her most important job.



Connie loved to paint, bake, sew, crochet, play the organ, and do crafts in general. She even wrote a cookbook as a lovely tribute to her descendants. She also enjoyed thrifting and flea markets.



She is survived by her brother, William (Bill) Chowning; three daughters and their spouses, Beth and Chris Brown, Debi and Dave Oliverio, and Jodi McMasters and Karl Dickey; three grandchildren, Tristan Brown and his partner, Chelsea Braswell, Sage Brown and Anthony Oliverio; and several nieces and nephews.



Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dale Bowser.



BOWSER - A private memorial service for Constance Ann "Connie" Bowser, who died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, was held at Boynton Beach Mausoleum in Boynton Beach, Fla.



Arrangements were handled by All County Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Worth, Fla.





