1/1
Constance Ann "Connie" Bowser
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance Ann "Connie" Bowser, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, surrounded by her daughters.

She was born Oct. 30, 1942. She was the daughter of Mabel Dunmyre Chowning and William Paul Chowning.

Connie practiced nursing for more than 30 years. However, she considered being the mother of her three daughters her most important job.

Connie loved to paint, bake, sew, crochet, play the organ, and do crafts in general. She even wrote a cookbook as a lovely tribute to her descendants. She also enjoyed thrifting and flea markets.

She is survived by her brother, William (Bill) Chowning; three daughters and their spouses, Beth and Chris Brown, Debi and Dave Oliverio, and Jodi McMasters and Karl Dickey; three grandchildren, Tristan Brown and his partner, Chelsea Braswell, Sage Brown and Anthony Oliverio; and several nieces and nephews.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dale Bowser.

BOWSER - A private memorial service for Constance Ann "Connie" Bowser, who died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, was held at Boynton Beach Mausoleum in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Arrangements were handled by All County Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Worth, Fla.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1107 Lake Avenue
Lake Worth , FL 33460
561-533-8878
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved