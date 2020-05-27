Constance E. "Connie" Hassler
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance "Connie" E. Hassler, 75, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 21, 1944, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Domer Gay and Annabelle (Wigand) Kinneer.
Connie had been the store manager for Naturalizer Shoe Store at the Clearview Mall.
She had been a Boy Scout leader and enjoyed sewing, knitting and reading.
Connie loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She attended Mount Nebo Presbyterian Church of Prospect.
Surviving are her husband, Ed Hassler of Butler; three sons, Edgar (Georgette) Hassler III of North Carolina, Allen (Sonya) Hassler of Cabot, and Chad (Adriane) Hassler of Saxonburg; her daughter, Christina (Dan) Beggs of Butler; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Gay (Jim) McGowan of Florida; and her brother, Ross Kinneer of North Carolina.
HASSLER - Due to COVID-19, there will be a private visitation and service for Constance "Connie" E. Hassler, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved