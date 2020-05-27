Constance "Connie" E. Hassler, 75, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 21, 1944, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Domer Gay and Annabelle (Wigand) Kinneer.
Connie had been the store manager for Naturalizer Shoe Store at the Clearview Mall.
She had been a Boy Scout leader and enjoyed sewing, knitting and reading.
Connie loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She attended Mount Nebo Presbyterian Church of Prospect.
Surviving are her husband, Ed Hassler of Butler; three sons, Edgar (Georgette) Hassler III of North Carolina, Allen (Sonya) Hassler of Cabot, and Chad (Adriane) Hassler of Saxonburg; her daughter, Christina (Dan) Beggs of Butler; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Gay (Jim) McGowan of Florida; and her brother, Ross Kinneer of North Carolina.
HASSLER - Due to COVID-19, there will be a private visitation and service for Constance "Connie" E. Hassler, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 27, 2020.