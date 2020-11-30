1/1
Constance Gail Jones
1948 - 2020
Constance Gail Cagni Jones, 72, of Butler, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Born Feb. 14. 1948, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Emma (Behginer) Cagni Markowski.

Constance is survived by her husband, John, whom she married Nov. 20, 1992; her children, Carri Anthony (Butch Swidwa) Rose of Sarver, Robert Anthony of Butler and Rodger (Patrice) Anthony of South Carolina. She is also survived by two stepchildren, Linda Jones of Butler and Gary (Jen) Jones of Ohio; her grandchildren, Kylee (Brian), Cody, Korrey, Trenton, Marceil, Sarah, Mark, and Luke; two great-grandchildren, Mia and Colt; a brother, Dana (Donna) Cagni of Lebanon; a niece, Debbie; and a nephew, Dean.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Leo Markowski; two brothers, Chuck and Jimmy Cagni; and a granddaughter, Gabrielle.

Jones - Due to COVID, there will be no public visitation for Constance Gail Cagni Jones, who died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

A private family service will be held and officiated by Pastor Matthew Kail. Burial at Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home,127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
