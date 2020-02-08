Constance L. Bopp, 63, of Butler passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her residence.
Born Jan. 31, 1957, in Butler, she was a daughter of Agnes E. (Smith) Schnur Widenhofer and the late Vernon A. Schnur.
She worked as a district aide for Marci Mustello, state representative's office. She had previously worked for the U.S. Postal Service.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Butler.
She did creative settings for vacation Bible school. She enjoyed baking, reading, floral arrangements and decorating for the holidays. Most of all, she devoted her life to her kids, their well-being and success.
Surviving are her two children, Darius Bopp of Cambridge, Mass., and Kendra K. Bopp of Butler; her mother, Agnes Widenhofer of Butler; five siblings, Cheryl (Dennis) Wist of Gibsonia, Charlene (Jeff) Roth of Butler, Edward A. Schnur of Zelienople, Regis (Jean) Schnur of Butler, and Anthony (Sue) Schnur of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dear sister, Carrie Lee; her father, Vernon A. Schnur; and her stepfather, Wil Widenhofer.
BOPP - Friends of Constance L. Bopp, who died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 215 N. McKean St., Butler.
Interment will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Herman.
Interment will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Herman.
