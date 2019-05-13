Constance M. Maunder, 88, of Mars passed away suddenly Wednesday.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Constance enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and reading.
She was the wife of the late James Maunder; mother of James W. (Michele) Maunder, Leanne (Terence) Burke and Cynthia Grzybek.
She was the grandmother of four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a brother, David E. Simon, and many nieces and nephews.
MAUNDER - There will be a private viewing for the immediate family for Constance M. Maunder, who died Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2019