Butler Eagle

Constance M. Maunder

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance M. Maunder.
Service Information
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA
17109
(800)-720-8221
Obituary
Send Flowers

Constance M. Maunder, 88, of Mars passed away suddenly Wednesday.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Constance enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and reading.
She was the wife of the late James Maunder; mother of James W. (Michele) Maunder, Leanne (Terence) Burke and Cynthia Grzybek.
She was the grandmother of four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a brother, David E. Simon, and many nieces and nephews.
MAUNDER - There will be a private viewing for the immediate family for Constance M. Maunder, who died Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
logo
Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Harrisburg, PA   (800) 720-8221
funeral home direction icon