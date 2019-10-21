Cora Jean Hickey, 89, of Butler passed away Oct. 19, 2019, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Feb. 17, 1930, she was the daughter of Robert Rogers and Pearl Smeltzer Rogers.
Cora Jean was a member of Jefferson Center Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed cooking and baking.
Surviving are her son, Dale "H.D." (Karrie) Hickey of Butler; her daughter-in-law, Renee Hickey; her grandchildren, Jackie Armstrong, Abe Hickey and Jolynn Taylor; and two great-grandchildren, Jaden and Jace.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul E. Hickey Sr., who passed away May 29, 2006; her son, Paul Edward Hickey Jr.; two brothers; and three sisters.
HICKEY - Friends of Cora Jean Hickey, who died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Tom McMeekin and the Rev. Jim Steiner officiating.
Interment will follow in Glade Run Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson Center Presbyterian Church.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 21, 2019