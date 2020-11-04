Corey Eugene Becker, 35, of Saxonburg died on Oct. 29, 2020, at the Intermountain Medical Center, Salt Lake City, Utah, where he lost his battle to the COVID-19 virus.



He was born on May 19, 1985, in Pittsburgh.



Corey was a 2003 graduate of Knoch High School in Saxonburg.



In May of this year, Corey decided to spread his wings on a new adventure. He found a good job and a place to live with friendly, caring people and decided to stay. Corey loved to play video games, watch wrestling and loved to hunt. He loved all Pittsburgh sports, Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and NASCAR too!



Corey was the beloved son of Paul and Terry (Grejda) Becker; the loving brother of Kayla Ross and her husband, Lance; and the proud uncle of Emma and Penelope.



He is also survived by many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



The family would like to thank the staff at Intermountain Medical Center for their loving care, and for all of Corey's friends and co-workers, who helped support the family through this difficult time.



BECKER - A memorial service will be held at a later date for Corey Eugene Becker, who died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.



Arrangements are under the direction of Walter Zalewski Funeral Home, Pittsburgh.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a GoFundMe page in Corey's memory set up by the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Company.





