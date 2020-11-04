1/1
Corey Eugene Becker
1985 - 2020
Corey Eugene Becker, 35, of Saxonburg died on Oct. 29, 2020, at the Intermountain Medical Center, Salt Lake City, Utah, where he lost his battle to the COVID-19 virus.

He was born on May 19, 1985, in Pittsburgh.

Corey was a 2003 graduate of Knoch High School in Saxonburg.

In May of this year, Corey decided to spread his wings on a new adventure. He found a good job and a place to live with friendly, caring people and decided to stay. Corey loved to play video games, watch wrestling and loved to hunt. He loved all Pittsburgh sports, Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and NASCAR too!

Corey was the beloved son of Paul and Terry (Grejda) Becker; the loving brother of Kayla Ross and her husband, Lance; and the proud uncle of Emma and Penelope.

He is also survived by many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Intermountain Medical Center for their loving care, and for all of Corey's friends and co-workers, who helped support the family through this difficult time.

BECKER - A memorial service will be held at a later date for Corey Eugene Becker, who died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Walter Zalewski Funeral Home, Pittsburgh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a GoFundMe page in Corey's memory set up by the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Company.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Home - 44th Street
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
November 4, 2020
You will be missed, R.I.P Corey love you...
Damien Pedrotty
Family
November 3, 2020
Words will never adequately express how my heart aches for you and your family. May God be with you until you are reunited with you son again.
Brittney Gunther
Friend
November 3, 2020
We, here at G4S/Facebook, were so grateful to get to know Corey. He was value added to our team. I’m grateful I got know him and his witty sense of humor. Your stay with us may have been short, but I’m a big believer that there are no coincidences. You taught us, especially me, some valuable lessons. Your part here was very important. Thank you for everything, Corey.
Katie
Coworker
November 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeff Mellon
Friend
