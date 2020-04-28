Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cosmo Conforti. View Sign Service Information Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc 309 Spring Ave Ellwood City , PA 16117 (724)-758-3222 Send Flowers Obituary

Cosmo Conforti, 94, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by family on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Cosmo was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the perfect example of a strong patriarch for his family, a pillar of his community, and a man of God.

Born July 31, 1925, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Angelo and Maria Josephine Figliomeni Conforti.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lena Silvestri; his siblings, Gloria Kalbfleisch, Beatrice Miller, Ralph Conforti, Lucy Harden, Peggy Shea, Edward Conforti and Alba Miller; his son-in-law, Ron Salzano; and his granddaughter, Cassondra Conforti.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years and the love of his life, Pauline DeCaro Conforti; his children and their spouses, Ralphetta and Gary Smiley, Bernadette and Larry Honsaker, Teresa Conforti-Kosele and John Kosele, Anthony Conforti, and Angela and Michael Lauster; his grandchildren and their spouses, Joe and Shannon Valentino, Amanda and Joshua Carr, Jessica Brown, Jeremy and Victoria Honsaker, Lisa Lanham, Christina and Matthew Feschak, Daniel Brown, Ashlea Conforti, Travis Lauster and Courtney Bell, Alexandra Conforti, Ryan Lauster and Abigail Conforti; 13 great-grandchildren, Phoebe, Mallory, Nicholas, Ava, Jordan, Gina, Nico, Savannah, Sullivan, Emmett, Nadiya, Mitchell and Vonda; his sisters, Aurora Hampton, Octavia Stoyanoff, Eleanor (Fonce) Angelucci, Rosemarie Nocera and Norma McAllister; and a special family friend, Louise Bollinger.

He was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish, the United Steelworkers, and was a lifetime member of the Zelienople Sportsman's Club.

He loved being outside tending to his ever successful garden, metal detecting, and most notoriously, fishing year round.

Cosmo was a kind-hearted, hardworking, honest friend to all and will be so deeply missed by many.

CONFORTI - Due to the circumstances with COVID-19, the celebration of life service for Cosmo Conforti, who died Monday, April 27, 2020, will be scheduled at a later date in accordance with state and local guidelines.

Interment will be at Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

The funeral arrangements were entrusted to Samuel Teolis Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellwood City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made or Holy Redeemer Parish.

