Courtney A. McClure Rape, 78, of Evans City, passed away at her residence June 2, 2020, after a short illness.
Born Dec. 24, 1941, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Courtney and Pearl Gill McClure.
She was a member of Park United Presbyterian Church in Zelienople, where she was a deacon.
She was life member in Tanglewood, Women of the Moose 64, Sunset Riders, and American Motor Cycle Association.
She was a charter member of the American Legion Riders of Butler, and a member of the Butler Legion Auxiliary.
While she lived in Butler, she belonged to the Calvery Presbyterian Church, where she worked in the Day Care, was a Deacon, and a Sunday School Teacher.
She volunteered, at the Butler Farm Show.
She was from the Butler High School Class of 1960.
She had worked for Bobby Brooks.
She was also a former member of the GFWC of Butler.
She is survived by her husband, Lewis whom she married July 25, 1965, one daughter, Pamela Lentz, one son, Lew (Lisa) Rape, four grandchildren, Kristen Schooley, Alyssa and Zachery Rape, and Samuel (Rebecca) Lentz, and three great-grandchildren, Landin and Noah Schooley, and Logan Lentz.
She was preceded in death by a half-brother.
RAPE - A graveside burial for Courtney A. McClure Rape, who died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Butler County Memorial Park, with Jon Nelson her church pastor officiating. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.
Memorial donations may be made to Park Presbyterian Church.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.