Craig A. Houllion, 60, of Butler, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Dec. 2, 1959, in Butler, he was a son of Martha L. (Gerwick) Houllion and the late Regis A. Houllion.
Craig was a lifelong resident of Butler.
He was employed by Jadco Manufacturing in Harmony as a machine operator.
Craig enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his mother, Martha Houllion; his brother, Curtis (Gail) Houllion of S.C.; and his sister, Brenda Houllion, of North Carolina. He is also survived by his nephew, Clay Houllion, of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Regis Houllion; and his nephew, Grant Houllion.
Craig was a quiet and gentle soul who will be greatly missed.
HOULLION - There will be no visitation for Craig A. Houllion, who died Friday, March 13, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 16, 2020