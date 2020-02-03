Cristi Lee Reibert, 41, of Lyndora passed away Jan. 31, 2020.
She was born Dec. 1, 1978, in Natrona Heights, to Mark Argo and Kathleen Argo.
Cristi was a member of First Baptist Church of New Castle.
She graduated from Freeport High School in 1996.
Cristi worked with the Area on Aging and was the sole caregiver for her grandmother, Nancy Reibert. She worked in housekeeping at the Red Roof Inn in Cranberry Township.
She enjoyed music and movies. Cristi loved spending time with her family, especially her son and her nieces.
Cristi is survived by her parents, Mark and Kathleen Argo; one son, Christian Patrick Baughman of Lyndora; one sister, Amanda (Justin) Rudish of Herman; three nieces, Molly, Lexi, and Sadie Rudish; her maternal grandmother, Nancy Reibert of Fox Chapel, Pa.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
REIBERT - Friends of Cristi Lee Reibert, who died Jan. 31, 2020, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 3, 2020