Butler Eagle

Cristi Lee Reibert (1978 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cristi Lee Reibert.
Service Information
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-287-3706
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cristi Lee Reibert, 41, of Lyndora passed away Jan. 31, 2020.
She was born Dec. 1, 1978, in Natrona Heights, to Mark Argo and Kathleen Argo.
Cristi was a member of First Baptist Church of New Castle.
She graduated from Freeport High School in 1996.
Cristi worked with the Area on Aging and was the sole caregiver for her grandmother, Nancy Reibert. She worked in housekeeping at the Red Roof Inn in Cranberry Township.
She enjoyed music and movies. Cristi loved spending time with her family, especially her son and her nieces.
Cristi is survived by her parents, Mark and Kathleen Argo; one son, Christian Patrick Baughman of Lyndora; one sister, Amanda (Justin) Rudish of Herman; three nieces, Molly, Lexi, and Sadie Rudish; her maternal grandmother, Nancy Reibert of Fox Chapel, Pa.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
REIBERT - Friends of Cristi Lee Reibert, who died Jan. 31, 2020, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.