Curtis Foy McCollough of Sarver died of a worn out, but much used heart on Sept. 13, 2019.
He was the son of Theodore "Doc" McCollough and Martha "June" (Skiles) and was born Jan. 13, 1931, in Clarion. He was raised with his sister, Sheila (Beck) on the McCollough farm in Chicora.
Curt told many tales of his youth, including his first airplane ride in a Ford Trimotor, throwing flaming balsa wood airplanes out of the farmhouse windows, blowing up ant mounds with black powder, and detonating a homemade bomb to celebrate the end of World War II.
He had a lifelong passion for deer hunting. Curt flew homemade kites and raced down his farm hills on barrel-stave skis, Lightning Glider sleds and homemade go-carts.
After the war, Curt graduated to a 1929 Model A pickup, and in 1953, he destroyed his grandmother's rose trellis with the family's Dodge Club Coupe.
In 1948, he graduated from Karns City High School. He originated the idea and art for the "Gremlins" mascot that is used by all the sports teams to this day.
Curt served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and then enrolled at West Penn Tech and Carnegie Tech in Pittsburgh.
A talented artist, he became a draftsman and retired after working for 34 years at Oberg Manufacturing Co., where he designed precision carbide dies.
In retirement, Curt researched his family history and wrote a book, "Descendants of Captain John McCollough and Elizabeth Spangler, Pioneers of Butler County."
He met Roseanne Byrnes at a high school basketball game. They married June 11, 1955.
Curt and Roseanne instilled their love for the outdoors in their four children, Mark (Cathy) of Maine, Dianne (Andy) of State College, Steven of Montana and Scott (Kelly) of Slate Lick.
Curt was proud of his seven grandchildren, Louis, Clay, Kelly, Aaron, Margaret, Jacob and Nikolas; and his two great-grandchildren, Eloise and Amelia.
Curt was generous with his time, teaching the adult Sunday school class at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sarver, for 50 years.
He was the scoutmaster for Troop 557, and led the Scouts on canoe trips down the Allegheny, the 1973 Jamboree at Moraine and annual raft trips down Buffalo Creek.
Curt's childhood infatuation with black powder developed into a lifelong interest in Pennsylvania flintlock rifles. He was a skilled craftsman and built several flintlock rifles and pistols, carrying on a family tradition.
Curt took his family on camping adventures to all corners of the country. He loved the Rocky Mountains most of all, and often quoted the Psalmist, "I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help."
MCCOLLOUGH - The funeral and services will be private for Curtis Foy McCollough, who died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019