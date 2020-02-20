Cynthia A. McElwain, 67, of Monroeville, formerly of Callery, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
Born June 26, 1952, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Hubert "Mike" and Evelyn "Gen" Gray Kiefer.
Cindy had worked for North Pittsburgh Telephone Co. for 33 years. She was a member of Communication Workers of America.
She lived her life to the absolute fullest. Cindy definitely had a heart of gold. She had a passion for baking and cooking, and certainly loved to feed all of her family and friends. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are a son, Ron (Karletta) Smith of Monroeville; her grandchildren, Denise (fiancé, Michael), Joshua, and Jessica Smith, all of Monroeville; her sisters, Barbara (Jeffrey) McCormick of Mars, and Rose Marie (Allen) Wirtz of Callery; her nephews, Justin and Kevin (Sandra) Wirtz, Joseph (Caitlin) and Stephen (fiancée, Naudia) McCormick; and her nieces, Angela, Karin and Elizabeth Kiefer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George McElwain; and a brother, Michael Kiefer.
MCELWAIN - Friends of Cynthia A. McElwain, who died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the National Autistic Society.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020