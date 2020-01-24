Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Lee "Cyndy" Ciochetto. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Anthony Church 232 Boyers Road Forestville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Lee (Lytle) "Cyndy" Ciochetto, 76, of Forestville, Pa., passed away on Jan. 22, 2020, at home after a six-and-a-half year battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born Sept. 9, 1943, in New Castle, the daughter of Kenneth Ray Lytle and Wilma Marlia Keeling Lytle.

She attended New Castle High School and graduated in 1961.

Early jobs she held were a cashier at Penn Theatre, a secretary at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and an office person at Bolotin's Furniture Store. After raising her children, she worked at Slippery Rock University in the North Hall dining room, and later as a data transcriber/trainer for OPM/FIPC, which later became USIS, when they were privatized. She also worked several years at the Mercer Township Election House.

She was married on Friday, Oct. 13, 1967, in New Castle, to David L. Ciochetto, who survives. They lived in Grove City before settling in Forestville.

She was a member of St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church of Forestville, where she was a former CCD teacher/coordinator and a member of Christian Mothers, serving as both president and treasurer during her membership. Currently, she was a member of the sewing ministry.

Cyndy and her husband, Dave, enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, Hawaii and Cancun, Mexico, cruising the Caribbean, and wintering in North Fort Myers, Fla. She also completed her bucket list trip to Alaska on a cruise and interior tour with her family in 2015, during one of her remissions.

Her hobbies included gardening, biking, walking, playing cards and board games, sewing, knitting, cross-stitch and selling on eBay.

Survivors include her husband, David L. Ciochetto of Forestville; her daughter, Nikki L. Ciochetto of Forestville; her son, David S. Ciochetto and his wife, Audrey B. Barnett Ciochetto and her grandson, Nico L. Ciochetto, all of Wakefield, R.I.

She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth T. Lytle (Lynn) of New Castle, and two nieces, one nephew and their families; her brother-in-law, Donald T.H. Brinker, two nephews and their families; and her sister-in-law, Barbara (Ciochetto) Kristufek and one nephew and his family.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marlia L. Brinker; her grandparents, Grover and Myrtle Lytle, and Thomas and Minnie Keeling; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis A. and Ethel E. Bondariva Ciochetto; and her brother-in-law, LeRoy Ciochetto.

CIOCHETTO - Visitation for Cynthia Lee (Lytle) "Cyndy" Ciochetto, who died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock, where vigil prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. A Roman Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony Church, 232 Boyers Road, Forestville, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, Cyndy requested donations be made to either ovarian cancer research at Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation through



Cynthia Lee (Lytle) "Cyndy" Ciochetto, 76, of Forestville, Pa., passed away on Jan. 22, 2020, at home after a six-and-a-half year battle with ovarian cancer.She was born Sept. 9, 1943, in New Castle, the daughter of Kenneth Ray Lytle and Wilma Marlia Keeling Lytle.She attended New Castle High School and graduated in 1961.Early jobs she held were a cashier at Penn Theatre, a secretary at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and an office person at Bolotin's Furniture Store. After raising her children, she worked at Slippery Rock University in the North Hall dining room, and later as a data transcriber/trainer for OPM/FIPC, which later became USIS, when they were privatized. She also worked several years at the Mercer Township Election House.She was married on Friday, Oct. 13, 1967, in New Castle, to David L. Ciochetto, who survives. They lived in Grove City before settling in Forestville.She was a member of St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church of Forestville, where she was a former CCD teacher/coordinator and a member of Christian Mothers, serving as both president and treasurer during her membership. Currently, she was a member of the sewing ministry.Cyndy and her husband, Dave, enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, Hawaii and Cancun, Mexico, cruising the Caribbean, and wintering in North Fort Myers, Fla. She also completed her bucket list trip to Alaska on a cruise and interior tour with her family in 2015, during one of her remissions.Her hobbies included gardening, biking, walking, playing cards and board games, sewing, knitting, cross-stitch and selling on eBay.Survivors include her husband, David L. Ciochetto of Forestville; her daughter, Nikki L. Ciochetto of Forestville; her son, David S. Ciochetto and his wife, Audrey B. Barnett Ciochetto and her grandson, Nico L. Ciochetto, all of Wakefield, R.I.She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth T. Lytle (Lynn) of New Castle, and two nieces, one nephew and their families; her brother-in-law, Donald T.H. Brinker, two nephews and their families; and her sister-in-law, Barbara (Ciochetto) Kristufek and one nephew and his family.In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marlia L. Brinker; her grandparents, Grover and Myrtle Lytle, and Thomas and Minnie Keeling; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis A. and Ethel E. Bondariva Ciochetto; and her brother-in-law, LeRoy Ciochetto.CIOCHETTO - Visitation for Cynthia Lee (Lytle) "Cyndy" Ciochetto, who died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock, where vigil prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. A Roman Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony Church, 232 Boyers Road, Forestville, Pa.In lieu of flowers, Cyndy requested donations be made to either ovarian cancer research at Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation through http://mageewomens.org , or send to 3339 Ward St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, or Grove City Area Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 292, Grove City, PA 16127, or your local animal shelter or rescue. Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close