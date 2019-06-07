Cynthia "Cyndi" Smith of Cranberry Township was called to heaven after a long illness on May 30.
She was the beloved wife of Michael Smith; and loving mother to Matthew and Luke.
She was a strong advocate for her children and had a passion for decorating, gardening, listening to music and reading.
Cyndi was a loving and giving person, who always tried to take care of everyone's needs.
She enjoyed watching football games and being with family and friends.
She is survived by her parents, Clifford and Lynette Drymon; her brother, Clifford Drymon Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Amy Roberson of Apollo Beach, Fla.
SMITH - A Mass of the Christian burial for Cynthia "Cyndi" Smith, who died Thursday, May 30, 2019, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at the Nativity Catholic Church, 705 E. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, Fla.
Arrangements provided by Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 7, 2019