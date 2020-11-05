Daisy Louise Adams, 65, of Fenelton died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1954, in Allegheny County.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, William (Victoria) Adams of Fenelton; her ex-husband, Samuel Adams Sr. of Fenelton; her daughter, Anna (William) Amon of Rimersburg; her daughter-in-law, Dotty Derberry of Butler; 11 grandchildren; and her sister, Ada Shutt of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her son, Samuel Adams Jr.
ADAMS - There will be no viewing or services for Daisy Louise Adams, who died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.
For more information, please visit www.snydercrissman.com
.