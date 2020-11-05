1/
Daisy Louise Adams
1954 - 2020
Daisy Louise Adams, 65, of Fenelton died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 10, 1954, in Allegheny County.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, William (Victoria) Adams of Fenelton; her ex-husband, Samuel Adams Sr. of Fenelton; her daughter, Anna (William) Amon of Rimersburg; her daughter-in-law, Dotty Derberry of Butler; 11 grandchildren; and her sister, Ada Shutt of Butler.

She was preceded in death by her son, Samuel Adams Jr.

ADAMS - There will be no viewing or services for Daisy Louise Adams, who died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.

For more information, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
