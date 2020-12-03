1/1
Dale A. Anthony
1930 - 2020
Dale E. Anthony, 90, of Main Street, Chicora, a well-known area resident, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 1, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Dale was born Nov. 4, 1930, in the Village of Kepples Corners. He was the son of the late Raymond and Agnes Anthony Peirce and Louis Corso, and was raised in Petrolia by his maternal grandparents, Martin and Lillie Anthony.

He attended school in Karns City, and entered the U.S. Army just following World War II. He was proud of his military service. Dale had earned the rank of corporal, was in the U.S. Constabulary and peacekeeping force, post-World War II in Germany, and had earned an Occupation Medal.

Dale was well-known for being able to fix anything, and loved tinkering in his garage. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. In his younger years, Dale was in a band with Joe Kusick, Oscar Kammerdeiner and other friends. He continued playing instruments and in his later years, had taught himself to play the banjo. Following his retirement, he memorized the entire book of "Gray's Anatomy" to keep his mind sharp. He and his many stories will be greatly missed.

Dale retired following more than 40 years of service as a welder at Witco Chemical in Petrolia.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Anthony, whom he married on March 3, 1962, in Rimersburg. She preceded him in death on May 27, 2020.

Surviving are three daughters, Pearl Ryan and her husband, Charles, of Chicora, Coleen King (Ed) of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Rosalyn D. Johnston of Petrolia; six grandchildren, Rod Johnston, Allen Zang (Stacey), Tina Bailey (John), Jessica King, Emily Giammatteo (Todd) and Anthony Ryan (Kerry); a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as his poodle, "Buffy."

In addition to his parents and wife, Dale was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa; a grandson, Jeremy King; a great-grandson, George Ryan Giammatteo; two sons-in-law, Rick Johnston and Bob King; and a grandson-in-law, Terry Bailey.

ANTHONY - Friends of Dale A. Anthony, who died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with family friend, the Rev. Dennis Barger, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Chicora Fire Department, Drawer F, Chicora, PA 16025, or to the Chicora American Legion Post 642, P.O. Box 43, Chicora, PA 16025.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hile.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City, PA 16041
(724) 756-0075
