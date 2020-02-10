Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale A. Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale A. Thomas, 88, of Jackson Township, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.

Born Nov. 26, 1931, in Harmony, he was the son of the late Herbert Thomas and Ann Kugel Thomas.

Dale proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a lifetime member of the West Newton V.F.W. and Moose Lodge 957 of Harmony. Dale also was a member of Harmony Lodge 429 F&AM, the Valley of New Castle, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, and the Syria Shrine Temple.

He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Ruth V. Hodge Thomas, whom he married on March 22, 1952; his children, Richard (Nona) Thomas of New Castle, William (Sheryl) Thomas of Harmony, Dennis (Jennefer) of Columbia, S.C., Sharon Ann (Daniel) Kottraba of Sanibel, Fla., and Tracy (Robert) Yobp of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his grandchildren, Chad, Heather, Andy, Kimberly, Paige, Greg, Nathaniel, Emily and Tristan; his great-grandchildren, Cody, Victoria, Katelyn, Alex, Madison and Phoebe; his brother, Loy Thomas of Zelienople; and his sisters, Virginia Barnhart of Butler and Lavada George of Zelienople.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Leroy Thomas.

THOMAS - Friends of Dale A. Thomas, who died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Dale will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery in Zelienople.

Memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Peter's Reformed Church at the address above.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







