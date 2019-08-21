Dale C. Sargent, 94, of Cabot, formerly of Lower Burrell, died on Monday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
He was born on Jan. 4, 1925, in Fredericktown, Pa., and was the son of the late Lowrie B. and Caroline M. Daugherty Sargent Sr.
He had moved to Lower Burrell in 1950 to become employed by ALCOA Research as a metallographer. He retired from the Tech Center after 33 years of service in 1982.
He was a member of the American Society of Metals.
He was a veteran of World War II, serving as a sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps, 840th Bombardment Squadron.
He was well-known to be a kind and gentle person and counselor and confidant to many.
Dale was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church and the Bethel United Methodist Church in Lower Burrell, where he had been a very active member.
He was a former member and Past King Lion of the Lower Burrell Lions Club and enjoyed photography and woodworking.
He is survived by his daughters, Beverly (Roger Harlan) Sargent and Carol (Dennis) Leshock; his grandson, Erik (Priscilla) Harlan; his stepgrandchildren, Leigh Ann (Mark) Rizzieri and Christopher (Donna) Leshock; and stepgreat-granddaughter, Payton Rizzieri.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Klein Sargent; a son, John L. Sargent; his grandson, Alex Harlan; his brothers, Lowrie Jr. and Jay Sargent; and his sisters, Wilma and Geraldine.
SARGENT - Friends of Dale C. Sargent, who died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday at Bethel United Methodist Church. Everyone is to meet at the church.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.
Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Bethel or Cabot United Methodist Church.
Please visit www.rusiewiczfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019