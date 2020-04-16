Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Calvin Croup, 75, of Harlansburg, Scott Township, Lawrence County, formerly of Portersville, passed away at Allegheny Health Network, Grove City, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Butler, to John Clyde Croup and Mae Margaret Walker Croup.

Dale married Lois Irene Cooper on April 10, 1970, and they recently recognized their 50th wedding anniversary.

He graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1962.

Dale was a U.S. Air-Force veteran, having served from 1962 until 1966.

He had at one time driven a delivery truck for Butler Petroleum. He was an electrician, owning and operating his own business, Croup Electric, LLC.

He attended Portersville Bible Church.

Dale enjoyed Florida Gator softball and Mack Trucks. He loved his dogs, especially his dog, "Buddy."

Dale was "all work and no hobby."

Survivors include his wife, Lois, and a son, Timothy S. Croup, at home; his son, William D. (Deborah Jean) Croup of Butler; two grandsons, Joshua of Bridgeport, W.Va., and Jacob of Butler; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Croupe of Cabot; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde L. Croupe and Melvin E. "Buzzy" Croup.

CROUP - The family of Dale Calvin Croup, who died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, will hold a celebration of life service at a later date at Portersville Bible Church. A date and time will be announced later in the Butler Eagle.

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.

Memorial contributions may be given to Portersville Bible Church, P.O. Box 155 Portersville, PA 16051.







