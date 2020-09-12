1/1
Dale J. Cornetti
1951 - 2020
Dale J. Cornetti, 69, of Boyers passed away, Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.
Born July 29, 1951, in Butler, he was a son of the late Charles John Cornetti Sr. and Theresa Mary (Heasley) Cornetti.
He was a former employee of the Butler City Police, the Butler County Prison and CNA Insurance in Pittsburgh.
Dale was a member of St. Alphonsus Parish, the Physically Challenged Bow Hunters of America (PCBA), the Knights of Columbus, and was a life member of United Bow Hunters of Pennsylvania.
Dale is survived by his wife, Victoria M. (Carbin) Cornetti, whom he married May 30, 1981; one daughter, Veronica R. Cornetti, of Natrona Heights; one son, Joseph P. (Samantha) Cornetti, of Chicora; and two grandchildren, Hanna and Ryan Cornetti. Dale is also survived by a sister, Karen Hinderliter, of East Butler; a brother, Thomas (Lynda) Cornetti, of Herman; several nieces and nephews; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Dale was preceded in death by one sister, one brother and two nephews.
Cornetti - Family and friends of Dale J. Cornetti, who died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, will be received 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15 at St. Louis Church, 202 West State St., West Sunbury.
A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Father Adam Verona, of St. Alphonsus Parish, officiating.
A private burial service will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman.
For the safety of the family and friends and in accordance with the COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering and maintain social distance.
Arrangements are under the direction of William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Memorial Contributions may be made to United Bow Hunters of PA, 907 Derbyshire Ave., Mechanicsburg, 17055.
Online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Louis Church
SEP
15
Memorial Mass
11:30 AM
St. Louis Church
Funeral services provided by
William F. Young Funeral Home
132 Main St.
West Sunbury, PA 16061
724-637-2320
