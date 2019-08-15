Dale J. "Moe" Heckert, 65, of Butler passed away on Friday.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, active from 1972 until 1976.
He enjoyed the family camp and the outdoors. He was an active member of NA for nearly 30 years.
Dale was the life partner of Reina Tate; father of Jennifer (Sean) Porter, John (Marsha) Blum, Matthew (Heidi) Blum and Philip (Danielle) Blum; brother of Diane Heckert and the late Donna Heckert Rowe; and the son of the late Don and Joanne Heckert.
He is also survived by 17 grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; and his loving family.
HECKERT - Friends of Dale J. "Moe" Heckert, who died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler, where the service will immediately follow visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services to help with the services.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019