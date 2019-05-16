Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale L. Thompson. View Sign Service Information Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724)-295-4500 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dale L. Thompson, 61, of Jefferson Township passed away peacefully on Tuesday at his home.

Dale was born on Sept. 24, 1957, in Natrona Heights, and was a son of Jo Ann (Bowser) Wagner of Cabot and the late Lynn R. Thompson.

Dale worked at II-VI Inc. in Saxonburg for 37 years.

He and his wife attended the New Life Christian Ministries in Saxonburg.

Dale loved old cars and trucks. He collected classic Matchbox cars. He enjoyed gardening, yardwork, spending time with his grandchildren and his cat, Buddy.

Dale is survived by his wife and best friend of 36 years, Sandra L. (Burd) Thompson; his daughter, Leigh Ann and Matt McIntyre of Fawn Township; his son, Josh D. and Candace Thompson of Winfield Township; and his three grandchildren, Peyton and Dakota McIntyre, and Adelynn Thompson.

Dale is also survived by three brothers, Ron and Karen Thompson of Buffalo Township, Robert Thompson of Hiram, Ga., and Bill and Kay Thompson of Washington, Pa.; and a sister, Janet Thompson of Buffalo Township.

In addition to his father, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Thompson; and his stepfather, Charles Wagner Sr.

THOMPSON - Family and friends of Dale L. Thompson, who died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.

The funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation Friday evening in the funeral home with Pastor Mark Lutz officiating.

A family burial will be held in Sarverville Cemetery.

To send a condolence, visit



