Dale L. Zarnick, 89, retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel of Butler, died Oct. 18, 2019, at Rose Crest Assisted Living at St. John Specialty Care in Mars.

Born Dec. 3, 1929, in Butler, he was the son of the late Wencel Paul and Elsie Ruth (Myers) Zarnick and the stepson of Frederick R. Moyer.

He graduated from Butler Senior High School in June 1947 and the University of Pittsburgh in June of 1952, where upon graduation, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

He was married Sept. 18, 1951, to Donna Marie (Litz) Zarnick. They were married for 48 years, until her death in 1999.

He was a member and usher of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Center Township, life member of the Post 249, and Butler Elks Lodge 170.

He was also a member of the Military Officer Association of America (MOAA), American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), Butler County Symphony, Timberly Heights Poker Club and Timbers Couples Bridge Club.

Colonel Zarnick was a 25- year career veteran of the active U.S. Army, retiring in 1977. He was a graduate of many military schools which include the Command and General College in Fort Leavenworth, Kan., in 1968.

He was stationed at several U.S. Army posts in the United States, which include battalion commander at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Overseas, he served in the Republic of Korea, Germany, Nationalist Republic of China, Hawaii and two tours of duty in the Republic of Vietnam which include the 1st Infantry Division.

During his career, Col. Zarnick was awarded the National Defense Service Medal 1st OLC, Army Commendation Medal 2nd OLC, Joint Service Commendation Medal 1st OLC, Bronze Star 3rd OLC, Air Medal, Legion of Merit, and several Republic of Vietnam medals. In recognition of his military service, a granite paver was placed in the Ring of Honor at the Diamond in Butler.

Upon Army retirement in 1977, he started an 18- year second career as a real estate agent with Murray Real Estate and Northwood Real Estate and Better Homes and Gardens. He was co-recipient of the 1988 Realtor of the Year Award for outstanding achievements in the field of real estate. As an associate real estate broker, he was manager of the Northwood Better Homes and Garden offices in Butler, Slippery Rock and Grove City until 1995.

Surviving are his companion, Patricia Collodi; his three sons and their spouses, Larry Dale and Monica Nelson Zarnick of Butler, Douglas Michael Zarnick of Florida, and Sean Frederick and Theresa Warmus Zarnick of Butler; and two daughters, Deborah Lynn Lewis and her husband, Regis M. Lewis, of Butler, and Jody Ann Swartz and her husband, Paul Swartz, of Florida.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Lindsey (Jim Direnzo) Zarnick, Julie, Krystal, Jacob, Abigale, Austin and Kimberley; a great-grandson, Kallum; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Donna, who passed away in 1999, he was preceded in death by his father in 1968; his mother, who was 100 years old, who died in 2005; his sister, Colleen Collins, who died in 2018; and his brother-in-law, Ray Collins, who died in 1998.

ZARNICK - Friends of Dale L. Zarnick, who died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, 1660 N. Main St. Ext., Butler.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church.

