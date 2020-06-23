Dale M. Pennington, 84, of West Sunbury, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a short illness.
He was born on Aug. 21, 1935, in Parker, the son of Walter and Martha Master Pennington.
He was a millwright for Magnetics in East Butler.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and being outdoors with his family.
He was a member of the Masonic Victory Lodge 694 of Butler, and the New Castle Consistory.
He earned an associate degree from Indiana College in Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Geibel Pennington, whom he married Aug. 22, 1953; three sons, Dale Patrick and Cheryl Pennington, Vince Pennington and his friend, Judy Dittmer, and Aaron Pennington; three daughters, Debra and Bob McCracken, Rita and Jim Rehm, and Corrine Pritts; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Alan and Debbie Pennington; two sisters, Twila Best and Myrna Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by a son, Morgan Pennington, who passed away on May 26, 2018; a sister, Deanna Fross; and an infant twin sister and twin brother.
PENNINGTON - Due to recent health regulations, all services are private for Dale M. Pennington, who died Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Burial will take place in Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora, and will be officiated by the Rev. John Pistorius, pastor of Christ's Family Church of Chicora.
Arrangements are under the direction of STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, 111 E. Slippery Rock St., Chicora.
Please visit www.steighnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 23, 2020.