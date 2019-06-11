Butler Eagle

Dale Raymond McCall

Obituary
Dale Raymond McCall, 61, of Parker passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday.
Dale was born May 18, 1958, in Butler. He was the son of the late William Russell and Dorcus Mae Crispen McCall.
He was a 1976 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School.
He was a past member of the City of Parker council and a member of the Parker Fire Department as a former emergency medical technician.
Dale is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Tricia Phillips of Parker; his son, William R. McCall III; his grandchildren, Benjamin and Nathan Phillips of Parker; his sister, Tracy Gillespie of Columbia, S.C.; a brother, William R. McCall Jr. (Marilyn) of Parker; four nieces; and his nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene McCall.
MCCALL - A gathering of friends for Dale Raymond McCall, who died Saturday, June 8, 2019, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.
A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Amy Callender of the Park Hill Church of God officiating.
Private interment will be at Parker Presbyterian Cemetery in Parker.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 11, 2019
