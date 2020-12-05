Dan R. Heginbotham, 69, of East Brady passed away peacefully at his home late Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 2020.
Dan was born March 31, 1951, in East Brady. He was the son of the late Clyde and Marguerite K. Wiles Heginbotham.
Dan attended school in East Brady, and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict.
Dan worked heavy construction in Florida, building many bridges and skyscrapers. He helped his father-in-law in the well drilling business, and was an over-the-road truck driver for many years. Dan also owned his own business, "Doc's Towing."
He had been a longtime member of American Legion Post 488.
Dan enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, drinking beer, and spending time with his friends and grandkids. He loved his family and life in general.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Booksing Heginbotham, who died on Dec. 3, 2006.
Dan is survived by his daughters, Patricia Overlock and her significant other, Benjie Bowser, of Kaylor, Dana Hamilton and her husband, Brian, of Karns City and Michelle Rea and her husband, Joe, of Bradys Bend; and eight grandchildren, Brittany (Trevor), Nicole (Tyler), Ryan, Kayla (Steven), Miranda (Joe), Donovan (Makensie), Hannah (Brian) and Dezarae (Ronnie). Dan was looking forward to the birth of two great-grandchildren, Carter and Stephanie.
Also surviving are his brother, Dale Heginbotham and his wife, Peg, of East Brady.
In addition to his parents and wife, Dan was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald, Ray and David; and a sister, Judy Snyder.
HEGINBOTHAM - Friends of Dan R. Heginbotham, who died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, will be received from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.
A service with military honors accorded by the Bradys Bend and Chicora American Legion posts will follow at 5 p.m. from the funeral home.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com
