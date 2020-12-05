1/1
Dan R. Heginbotham
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan R. Heginbotham, 69, of East Brady passed away peacefully at his home late Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 2020.

Dan was born March 31, 1951, in East Brady. He was the son of the late Clyde and Marguerite K. Wiles Heginbotham.

Dan attended school in East Brady, and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict.

Dan worked heavy construction in Florida, building many bridges and skyscrapers. He helped his father-in-law in the well drilling business, and was an over-the-road truck driver for many years. Dan also owned his own business, "Doc's Towing."

He had been a longtime member of American Legion Post 488.

Dan enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, drinking beer, and spending time with his friends and grandkids. He loved his family and life in general.

Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Booksing Heginbotham, who died on Dec. 3, 2006.

Dan is survived by his daughters, Patricia Overlock and her significant other, Benjie Bowser, of Kaylor, Dana Hamilton and her husband, Brian, of Karns City and Michelle Rea and her husband, Joe, of Bradys Bend; and eight grandchildren, Brittany (Trevor), Nicole (Tyler), Ryan, Kayla (Steven), Miranda (Joe), Donovan (Makensie), Hannah (Brian) and Dezarae (Ronnie). Dan was looking forward to the birth of two great-grandchildren, Carter and Stephanie.

Also surviving are his brother, Dale Heginbotham and his wife, Peg, of East Brady.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dan was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald, Ray and David; and a sister, Judy Snyder.

HEGINBOTHAM - Friends of Dan R. Heginbotham, who died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, will be received from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.

A service with military honors accorded by the Bradys Bend and Chicora American Legion posts will follow at 5 p.m. from the funeral home.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City, PA 16041
(724) 756-0075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved