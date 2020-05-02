Dana M. Hare, 48, of Valencia passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home surrounded by family after a difficult battle with cancer.
Born June 9, 1971, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Cassandra Baker.
Dana was a teacher and had worked for Thomas Jefferson School District.
Surviving are her husband, Jason Hare, whom she married Oct. 18, 2003; her four daughters, Cassandra, Jenna, Abigail and Josephine; her stepmom, Patricia Baker of Gibsonia; a sister, Amy (Greg) Casden of Connecticut; and a stepbrother, Byron (Michelle) Gray of North Carolina.
HARE - Services are private for Dana M. Hare, who died Sunday, April 26, 2020, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.