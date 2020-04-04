Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gamble Funeral Service 410 Stephenson Avenue Savannah , GA 31405 (912)-354-1616 Send Flowers Obituary

Daneen Deal King, aka "Mum," of Wentworth, Ga., departed this world on March 21, 2020.

Born and raised in Butler, she graduated from Butler High School in 1954, and as a young lady, worked at Woodlawn Dairy Store.

She could be feisty and competitive when bowling and playing 500 with the local card club.

Daneen was an excellent baker and money was known to change hands for her special graham cracker crust pie. Later in life, she was an unwaveringly optimistic lottery player and game show fanatic.

We take comfort in the fact that she was greeted by her parents, Edwin and Modena Deal; her husband of 58 years, Donald King; her daughter, Kimberlee Lang; her sister, Gaye Wiest; and her brother, William (Billy Jim) King.

She was a beautiful, thoughtful, loving woman that will live on in the hearts of her son, Kent King (Margie) of Savannah, Ga.; her daughter, Kelly King of Peoria, Ariz.; her brother, Edwin (Mary Lou) Deal; her sisters, Barrie Smaretsky, Jenny (David) Forter and Hope (Jim) Sisley; her brother-in-law, Fran Wiest; as well as her four beloved grandchildren, four treasured great-grandchildren, and her large extended family.

KING - No services will be held at this time for Daneen "Mum" Deal King, who died Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.

If you had the honor of being part of her life, please consider performing a random act of kindness in her memory.

Please share your thoughts about Mrs. King and her life at



