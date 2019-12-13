Daniel Alexander Stafura passed away at his home in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Dan was born on Sept. 15, 1985, in Butler, at Butler Memorial Hospital to Kathleen S. Cunningham of Lyndora, and Joseph F. Stafura of Munhall, Pittsburgh.
He attended Carlow School and later graduated from Shady Side Academy. Dan attended college at Ithaca University, graduating with a degree in professional writing.
Until his passing, Dan was a founder and COO of a software company in Pittsburgh.
Dan was kind, intelligent and quiet. He was a gifted writer and loved the peace of nature and animals.
In his youth, he played ice hockey and skateboarded.
In recent years, Dan enjoyed traveling and learning how to cook new things. He was happiest around the people he cared about, and he cared about everyone. He was so much more than could ever be written.
He is survived by his father, Joseph F. (Penny) Stafura; his mother, Kathleen Cunningham; his brother, Joseph Z. (Jocelyn) Stafura; and his fiancée, Sarah Savitz.
He was the grandson of Elizabeth Cunningham and Sally Range.
He was also loved by Abby and Nate Savitz; and a large and loving extended family and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by Emily Stafura, Grace and Joseph R. Stafura, and Howard Cunningham.
STAFURA - A memorial service for Daniel Alexander Stafura, who died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, will be held from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday at John J. Gmiter Funeral Home, 119 South 15th St., South Side, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Dan's memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Western Pennsylvania or at https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/in-memory-of/.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 13, 2019